GateToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00022971 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $473.92 million and $2.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,055.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.37202525 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,153,274.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.