Galxe Market Capitalization Achieves $74.35 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00011029 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $74.35 million and $22.34 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

