G999 (G999) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,245.00

G999 (G999) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, G999 has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $14,245.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00080388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007515 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000194 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

