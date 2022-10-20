G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,887 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

