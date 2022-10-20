G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.21

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

G City Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $696.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Get G City alerts:

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter. G City had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

See Also

