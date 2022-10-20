FY2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.