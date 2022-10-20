FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $11.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

