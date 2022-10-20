FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $36.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $35.75. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $311.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

