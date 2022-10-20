FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

IMG opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$828.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

