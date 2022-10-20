Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.88

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 7066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Frontdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

