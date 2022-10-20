Freshii (TSE:FRII) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.13. Freshii shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 4,431 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

