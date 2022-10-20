Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Fox Factory makes up 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.58% of Fox Factory worth $87,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

