Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 128,596 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 128,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830,506 shares in the company, valued at $380,823,988.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foot Locker alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,522. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $44,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.