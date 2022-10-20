FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $167.25. 7,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,954. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $163.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.39.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.