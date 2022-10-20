Fiserv (FISV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV):
- 10/18/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
FISV stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
