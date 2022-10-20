Fiserv (FISV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV):

10/18/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

10/12/2022 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

