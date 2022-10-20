First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.85. Approximately 109,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 343,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $655,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 166,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after buying an additional 209,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,296,000 after buying an additional 431,666 shares in the last quarter.

