First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FCAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,341. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

