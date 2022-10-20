First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.16.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $145.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

