First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.89.

FRC opened at $111.79 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.79 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

