First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.52

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.52 and last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 49295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

