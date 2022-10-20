First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,958 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

