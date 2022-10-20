First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of DHR opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

