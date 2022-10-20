First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.61

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 7941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

