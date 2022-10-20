First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FCR.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.07. 149,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,007. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.55.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

