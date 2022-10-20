Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. 126,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

