Financial Counselors Inc. Has $29.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,453. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

