Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 56,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.