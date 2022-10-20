Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 289,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,943,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $330.65. 64,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

