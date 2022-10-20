Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,636 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 22,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,199. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

