Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 10,336 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

