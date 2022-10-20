Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 576,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,317,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04.

