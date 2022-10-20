Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,195 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

