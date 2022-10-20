Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,024 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 5.7 %

UNP traded down $11.47 on Thursday, reaching $188.59. 171,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,063. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $186.89 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

