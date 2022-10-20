Financial Council Asset Management Inc Sells 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.34. 121,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $237.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
