Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

