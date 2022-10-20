Financial Analysis: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% Innovative Solutions and Support 19.93% 21.04% 19.21%

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SpringBig and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Innovative Solutions and Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 6.52 $5.07 million $0.32 27.19

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovative Solutions and Support.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

