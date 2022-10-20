Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.
In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
