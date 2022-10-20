Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 1.65% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $52.72.

