Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FENC stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

