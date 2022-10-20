Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 15,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 10.90. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
