Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s current price.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 15,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 10.90. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

About Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. CM Management LLC grew its position in Femasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Femasys by 74.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.