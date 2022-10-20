Fellaz (FLZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $313,474.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00010735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

