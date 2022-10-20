FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.13. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

