Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $133.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 875,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

