EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 376.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MLI opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

