EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.71 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24.

