EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

