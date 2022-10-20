EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 946.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

