EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

