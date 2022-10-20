Everipedia Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

