Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Tops $49.35 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $49.35 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

